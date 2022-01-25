Georgia names main goods imported from Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

Georgia’s imports from Uzbekistan from January through November 2021 amounted to $26.2 million, which is an increase of 20.1 percent, compared to $21.8 million over the same period of 2020, Trend reports via the National Statistics Office (Geostat).

TOP-5 commodities exported from Uzbekistan to Georgia (Jan. through Nov. 2021):

Industrial supplies – $17.4 million;

Food and beverages – $4.8 million;

Consumer goods – $3.6 million;

Capital goods – $360,950;

Transport equipment – $91,520.

The trade turnover between Georgia and Uzbekistan from January through November 2021 totaled $104.5 million – an increase of 21.9 percent, compared to $85.7 million over the same period of 2020.

Meanwhile, Georgian total foreign trade turnover (excluding undeclared trade) from January through November 2021 amounted to $12.8 billion, which is 25.1 percent more than over the same period of 2020 – $10.2 billion.

