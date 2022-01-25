Georgia reports new record high COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24

Georgia reported 15,762 new COVID-19 cases, which is the new anti-record in the country, Trend reports via the Georgian government's StopCov website.

The number of recoveries over the past 24 hours reached 5,160, while 42 died.

A total of 74,200 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 51,865 tests were rapid, while the remaining 22,335 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 1.07 million people, among them, 972,745 have recovered and 14,774 have died.

There are 30 people currently in quarantine, 4,595 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 2,064 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed into government-assigned facilities.

As of January 25, more than 2.6 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 8,634 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

