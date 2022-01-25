Georgia to highly benefit from Turkish medicines – ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia’s citizens will directly sense the decrease in medicines prices after imports from Turkey begin, the First Deputy Minister of Health of Georgia Tamar Gabunia said Trend reports via Georgian media.

“The imports of pharmaceuticals from Turkey will start in approximately two months. Every citizen of Georgia will feel relatively low prices and higher quality of medicines appearing on the market,” Gabunia said.

Meanwhile, the Georgian Government has already signed a relevant decree related to the country's initiative, allowing Turkey to significantly expand its presence on the country's pharmaceutical market, the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili said.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @mariiiakhm