EU, KfW, AFD to maintain support for Georgia’s energy sector
Latest
Iran, Azerbaijan negotiating to change truck transportation route to outskirts of Astara city - RMTO
Integration of road bridge across Astarachay River into "North-South" ITC to benefit entire region - expert
No one should doubt that new legislation on media in Azerbaijan will meet modern developments - Azerbaijani Media Dev't Agency
Russian companies submitted 14 applications for participation in restoration of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories - ambassador
Moscow shares Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's approach, vision on trilateral working group - ambassador
Russian ambassador talks upcoming 20th anniversary meeting of Russia-Azerbaijan intergovernmental commission
Meetings of Azerbaijani, Armenian public figures to contribute to normalization of ties – Russian ambassador