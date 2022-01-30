73.6% of school staff jabbed, Education Ministry says

Georgia’s National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) trained more than 400 public and private school doctors with the support of the Education Ministry, the Ministry said on Sunday, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Trained doctors ensure regular covid testing of the school staff, the Ministry noted. Double-jabbed or Covid recovered teachers undergo covid testing every two weeks; unvaccinated and those who received one dose of coronavirus vaccine are getting rapid tests weekly.

As of today, 73.6% of teachers and school staff have been jabbed.