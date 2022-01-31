Georgia – Turkey trade turnover up

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 31

Georgia’s trade turnover with Turkey in 2021 amounted to $2.1 billion, which is an increase of 40 percent, compared to $1.5 billion over 2020, Trend reports via National Statistics Office (Geostat).

Thus, Turkey remained the top Georgian trade turnover partner over 2021, followed by Russia ($1.6 billion) and China ($1.4 million).

Turkey’s share accounted for 15 percent of the total foreign trade turnover of Georgia in 2021, while in 2020 this index accounted for 14.1 percent.

Georgia’s exports to Turkey in 2021, accounting for 7.6 percent of total exports, increased by 69.1 percent to $322.2 million, compared to $190.5 million over 2020.

Turkey ranked fourth among main Georgia’s partners by exports. Meanwhile, China ($615.5 million), Russia ($610 million), and Azerbaijan ($531.7 million) were the TOP-3.

Georgian imports from Turkey over 2021, accounting for 18.1 percent of the total imports, increased by 29.6 percent to $1.8 billion, compared to $1.4 billion over 2020.

Turkey remained Georgia's main partner by imports, followed by Russia ($1 billion) and China ($864.8 million).

Georgia’s foreign trade turnover (excluding non-declared trade) in 2021 amounted to $14.3 billion, which is an increase of 25.6 percent, compared to $11.3 billion over 2020.

