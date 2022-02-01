Georgia’s commercial banks increase net loans issuance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.1

The amount of net loans issued by Georgia’s commercial banks in December 2021 totaled 41 billion Georgian lari ($13.3 billion), Trend reports via statistical data of the National Bank of Georgia (NBG).

According to the NBG, the current figure increased by 4 percent, compared to 39.4 billion Georgian lari ($12.8 billion) in November 2021.

Georgian commercial banks’ net loans in December 2021 also increased by 14.8 percent, compared to 35.7 billion Georgian lari ($11.6 billion) over the same period of 2020, the report said.

Meanwhile, the volume of loans to the non-financial sector and households issued by Georgia’s commercial banks in December 2021 increased by 12.5 percent, compared to 38.2 billion Georgian lari ($12.4 billion) over the same month of 2020, and by 3.8 percent, compared to 41.4 billion Georgian lari ($13.4 billion) in November 2021, and amounted to 43 billion Georgian lari ($14 billion).

Loan loss reserves of Georgia’s commercial banks in the reporting period of 2021 increased by 5.2 percent, compared to 1.9 billion Georgian lari ($618.8 million) in November 2021, and totaled 2 billion Georgian lari ($651.4 million), the NBG said.

However, the current figure decreased by 16.6 percent, compared to 2.4 billion Georgian lari ($781.7 million) in December 2020.

