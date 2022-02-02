Sweden's gov't agency talks wrapped projects in Georgia, sums up 2021 results (Exclusive)

Georgia 2 February 2022 15:57 (UTC+04:00)
Sweden's gov't agency talks wrapped projects in Georgia, sums up 2021 results (Exclusive)
Russia concerned about aggravation of situation on Azerbaijan-Armenia border – MFA (UPDATE)
Russia concerned about aggravation of situation on Azerbaijan-Armenia border – MFA (UPDATE)
EU Special rep 'worried' over reports on incidents on Armenian-Azerbaijan border
EU Special rep 'worried' over reports on incidents on Armenian-Azerbaijan border
Information spread in Armenian media about killing of illegal militant on territory of Azerbaijan is baseless – MoD
Information spread in Armenian media about killing of illegal militant on territory of Azerbaijan is baseless – MoD
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Kazakhstan reports jump in cargo transport volumes Business 17:10
Azerbaijani SOCAR Polymer boosts export in 2021 Oil&Gas 17:06
Russia allocates loans to Iran to develop energy projects Oil&Gas 17:04
Iran seeks to run power plant projects in other countries Oil&Gas 16:53
Ferrari signals higher profits this year after record 2021 shipments Europe 16:46
Natural gas production on Yamal grows by 13% in 2021 Russia 16:43
Turkey shares data on fuel exports to Georgia in 11M2021 Georgia 16:26
Entrepreneurs to get large preferential loans in Turkmenistan Finance 16:24
Young Azerbaijanis serve in army with pride, accomplish all tasks with dignity - chief of general staff (PHOTO) Society 16:21
EBRD determined to bring down greenhouse gas emissions in Uzbekistan - bank official Uzbekistan 16:19
Azerbaijani MFA responds to Armenian FM’s statement Politics 16:13
Capri raises revenue forecast on firm demand for luxury handbags, apparel US 16:06
Goal of Soros supporters to turn youth against their state, ancestors, and history - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 16:06
Today Azerbaijani society, authorities unequivocally protect national interests - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 16:00
Sweden's gov't agency talks wrapped projects in Georgia, sums up 2021 results (Exclusive) Georgia 15:57
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 15:41
Azerbaijan confirms 6,620 more COVID-19 cases, 3,385 recoveries Society 15:39
Kazakhstan cancels payment for recycling cable-wire products Kazakhstan 15:34
Uz-Kor Gas Chemical opens tender for purchase of polyethylene pipe Tenders 15:26
Azerbaijan - promising tourism market for Bulgaria, minister says Economy 15:24
Azerbaijan exports building materials to Georgia via Azexport portal Economy 15:21
Role of youth in Second Karabakh War was decisive - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 15:20
Today, Azerbaijan looks ahead with confidence, main objectives have been resolved - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 15:20
Iran proposes to establish committee to expand shipping activity on Caspian Sea Business 15:14
Iran shares data on auto manufacturing Business 15:04
Most of work on establishment of Azerbaijan's Cinematography Agency done - ministry Society 14:57
Iran may require help from Russia, China to build new airports Transport 14:52
Kazakhstan’s Vagonservis company opens tender to supply LNG Tenders 14:51
Russian airline to start operating flights from Moscow to Azerbaijan's Ganja Economy 14:42
Kazakh MP urges to increase funding for spring field work Kazakhstan 14:41
Azerbaijan begins construction of Barda-Aghdam railway stations (PHOTO/VIDEO) Economy 14:38
Iran planning to renovate its air fleet Transport 14:37
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 2 Society 14:27
Euro zone inflation unexpectedly hits new record high Europe 14:23
Iran seeks to increase imports by getting its frozen funds from South Korea Business 14:20
Work underway to introduce Turkey's 'Foster family' model in Azerbaijan - ministry Society 13:58
Turkmenistan increases crude oil supplies to Turkey Oil&Gas 13:51
ICGB to reduce period between handover and commissioning Oil&Gas 13:48
Azerbaijan allows local Internet TV operators to arrange broadcasting in IPTV (Exclusive) Society 13:47
NATO ready to support activities proposed by Turkmen researchers - official Business 13:45
Turkey boosts crude oil imports from Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 13:43
National Bank of Georgia keeps monetary policy rate unchanged Georgia 13:42
Iran improves economic ties with African countries Business 13:41
Kazakhstan Deposits Insurance Fund revises maximum recommended rates on deposits Finance 13:39
Iran considers increasing export of technical services Business 13:38
Hydro-tests completed on 2/3 of IGB Oil&Gas 13:36
Iran lifts electricity consumption limits for industrial sectors Oil&Gas 13:35
Iran sees increase in exports Business 13:33
Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria sees major part of construction completed Oil&Gas 13:27
President Ilham Aliyev attends Youth Forum on 25th anniversary of Day of Azerbaijani Youth (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 13:27
No need for parliamentary approval for Iran's long term agreements with China and Russia - MP Business 13:26
Russian LUKOIL interested in raising presence in Kazakhstan Economy 13:22
Turkmen State Commodity and Raw Material Exchange puts SN-350 base oil up for bidding Oil&Gas 13:16
US to participate in Southern Gas Corridor event in Baku Oil&Gas 13:16
Iran to launch new industrial enterprises in Gilan Province Business 13:06
Kazakh MPs approve ratification of agreement on hazardous waste movement through EAEU territory Kazakhstan 13:05
India Union Budget 2022: 'Futuristic' e-passports announced for citizens Other News 12:56
Montenegro welcomes Azerbaijani companies to renewables market – state secretary (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 12:55
Western Turkmenistan has best conditions for alternative energy development Oil&Gas 12:55
Trade turnover on e-commerce platforms up in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 12:50
Azerbaijan names first residents of Aghdam Industrial Park (PHOTO) Economy 12:49
Drones to create a $5-billion market as Budget 2022 steps up focus on tech application Other News 12:47
400 New Vande Bharat Trains To Be Introduced: Finance Minister In Budget Other News 12:38
Montenegro hopes to get access to Southern Gas Corridor shortly - state secretary (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 12:33
Passenger transportation via Iran’s Persian Gulf Airport up Transport 12:29
New advisor appointed in Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and Transport Economy 12:28
Uzbekistan discloses volume of service exports Uzbekistan 12:27
Azerbaijan presents its products on eBay and Amazon Economy 12:26
Uzbekistan shares data for textile product exports Uzbekistan 12:19
Azerbaijan launches construction of Aghdam-Fuzuli highway (PHOTO) Society 12:17
Shepherd dies as result of cluster munition explosion in Azerbaijan’s Yevlakh Society 12:16
Russia’s Bashspirt eyes to hold meetings with reps of Azerbaijani retail, wholesale companies Economy 12:10
Equinor reveals number of oil leaks recorded in 2021 Oil&Gas 12:09
Flaring management guidance launched for oil & gas industry Oil&Gas 12:04
Uzbekistan expects volume of GDP per capita to increase Uzbekistan 11:59
Russia and Uzbekistan to accelerate implementation of bilateral agreements Uzbekistan 11:48
Azerbaijani army conducting exercises in new training year (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 11:45
Amazon to create 1,500 new apprenticeships in UK in 2022 US 11:41
New industrial and mining enterprises to be put into operation in Iran Business 11:39
Saudi Aramco buys 7.4% stake in Norwegian software firm Cognite Arab World 11:38
Georgia crippled by COVID-19, as over 50,000 cases revealed in two days Georgia 11:30
AFFA talks teams to play in Azerbaijan Premier League Society 11:24
Turkmenistan prepares draft development program until 2052 Finance 11:20
Russia interested in restoring Iranian nuclear deal - permanent rep to UN Nuclear Program 11:18
National currency deposits in Georgia growing, Galt & Taggart explains why Georgia 11:16
Enagas to be engaged in pioneering green hydrogen project in Spain Oil&Gas 11:15
Panasonic's Q3 profit tumbles 44% as sales of white goods, home appliances fall Other News 11:09
Novartis Q4 core operating income gains 9% Europe 10:50
SOFAZ increases currency sales Oil&Gas 10:49
China sends first container train to Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 10:49
Azerbaijani oil prices increase Oil&Gas 10:47
Azerbaijan discloses number of registered religious communities Society 10:45
Germany talks projects implemented in Azerbaijan's transport sector Transport 10:43
TOP-10 Azerbaijani exporters of non-oil products for 2021 Economy 10:30
Azerbaijan’s Small and Medium Business Development Agency opens tender to buy services Tenders 10:26
Azerbaijan holds competition to privatize Sumgait Construction Service company Economy 10:25
India shares key points for budget for 2022-23 Other News 10:19
Iranian currency rates for February 2 Finance 10:16
Georgia increases exports of agriculture products Georgia 10:15
Azerbaijan’s national U-18 football team infected with COVID-19 Society 10:15
All news