US Embassy hands over equipment to Defense and Internal Affairs Ministries

The US Embassy in Georgia handed over $ 1.2 million worth of equipment to the Georgian Ministries of Defense and Internal Affairs, the US Embassy reported, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

“The United States is actively helping Georgia to build its capacity to detect the presence of Weapons of Mass Destruction and respond to those threats. We just delivered to the Georgian Ministry of Defense and Ministry of Internal Affairs equipment worth more than $1.2 million.

This is part of ongoing multi-year support to equipment and training program led by the U.S. Defense Threat Reduction Agency. It complements ongoing efforts by the U.S. Export Control and Border Security Program to work with Georgian partners to prevent the proliferation of these weapons and related materials and systems.

This and other security and defense cooperation projects strengthen the resilience of the government and its capacity to provide security to the people of Georgia and improve the overall security of the Black Sea region,” the Embassy said.