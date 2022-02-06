Georgia reports 19,098 coronavirus cases, 17,531 recoveries, 38 deaths

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 6

Trend:

Georgia reported 19,098 coronavirus cases, 17,531 recoveries, and 38 deaths on February 6, Trend reports citing Stopcov.ge.

52,362 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 29,383, tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 22,979 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 1,314,603 among them, 1,089,091 people recovered and 15,212 died.

There are 42 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 5,850 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized.\

As of today, 2,750,228 people got the coronavirus vaccine, with 2,443 in a day.