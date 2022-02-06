Georgian NCDC Head warns not to relax despite Omicron proving to be mild

Amid omicron surge when the country has more than 210,000 active coronavirus cases, the hospitals are not overwhelmed as the Omicron is a relatively mild strain, said the Head of the National Center for Disease Control, Amiran Gamkrelidze, on Sunday, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

As of today, up to 3,000 hospital beds are available. The number of critical patients does not soar, but, the labs, outpatient facilities, and online clinics face pressure due to increasing cases, he noted.

Gamkrelidze deems the spread of the Omicron cases as ‘serious,’ but pledges the epidemiological situation to be ‘manageable.’

He stressed no coronavirus restrictions are expected in Georgia. “The country is seeing the peak in the Omicron wave. Citizens should not relax despite the Omicron variant proving to be less severe,” NCDC Head added.

Earlier today, Georgia reported 19,098 coronavirus cases, 17,531 recoveries, and 38 deaths.