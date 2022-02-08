Georgia plans to shorten isolation period for those affected with COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 8

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia’s Ministry of Health, the National Disease Control, and Public Health of Georgia will discuss reducing the period of isolation for those who has been infected with COVID-19, Trend reports via the press service of the Georgian Government Administration.

The issue was discussed at the meeting of the Interdepartmental Coordinating Council chaired by Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili, who gave the corresponding instructions on the matter.

The sides discussed the epidemiological situation in Georgia. Currently, 95 percent of those infected, suffer from the Omicron strain of coronavirus.

The meeting once again assessed the importance of the COVID-19 vaccination process and getting the booster vaccination dose.

The Council called on Georgia’s citizens to wear masks, comply with current regulations, avoid mass gatherings, and in case of observed symptoms of the virus, people are advised to stay at home.

Meanwhile, Georgia reported 24,616 new COVID-19 cases, 18,221 recoveries, and 54 deaths over the past 24 hours.

