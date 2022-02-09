Georgia’s Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development resigns

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 9

The Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Natia Turnava resigns from her position, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Georgia’s Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili spoke about the changes in the Cabinet of Ministers at a briefing at the Government Administration.

The Minister of Environmental Protection and Agriculture of Georgia Levan Davitashvili has been appointed as the new Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development.

“Davitashvili was a successful Minister of Environmental Protection and Agriculture. Over the past five years, he has faithfully served the ministry, the country, and carried out many important reforms,” Garibashvili said.

Meanwhile, Natia Turnava held the position of the Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development since April 18, 2019, while Davitashvili has been the Deputy Prime Minister of Georgia and a member of the Georgian Government for 6 years. At the same time, he will retain his position as the Deputy Prime Minister.

