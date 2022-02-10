Georgia shares data on tea imports, exports
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10
By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:
Georgia’s tea imports from January through November 2021 amounted to $8 million, which is a decrease of 14.8 percent, compared to $9.4 million over the same period of 2020, Trend reports via the National Statistics Office (Geostat).
TOP-5 tea exporters to Georgia (Jan. through Nov. 2021):
Azerbaijan – $4.3 million;
Russia – $1.5 million;
Sri Lanka – $1.2 million;
Turkey – $251,310;
France – $124,370.
Georgia’s total imports from January through November 2021 amounted to $8.9 billion, which is an increase of 24.5 percent, compared to $7.2 billion over the reporting period of 2020.
Meanwhile, Georgia’s tea exports over the first 11 months of 2021 also decreased by 4.4 percent, compared to $4.5 million over the same period of 2020, and totaled $4.3 million.
TOP-5 tea importers from Georgia (Jan. through Nov. 2021):
Azerbaijan – $2 million;
Turkey – $622,220;
Mongolia – $417,920;
Turkmenistan – $190,930;
Belarus – $168,460.
Georgian exports over the reporting period of 2021 amounted to $3.8 billion – an increase of 26.7 percent, compared to $3.01 billion in the same period of 2020.
Meanwhile, Georgian total foreign trade turnover (excluding undeclared trade) from January through November 2021 amounted to $12.8 billion, which is 25.1 percent more than over the same period of 2020 – $10.2 billion.
