6.5% of teachers and 2.5% of pupils in Georgia confirmed with Covid-19 for last 7 days
The learning process in public and private schools across Georgia keeps on with a mixed format, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.
From 2 085 public and 217 private schools, 732 schools are fully on remote learning mode. 6.5% of teachers and 2.5% of pupils confirmed with Covid-19 for last 7 days, Education Ministry says.
According to the Ministry, 73.6% of teachers and school administrations is vaccinated. Teachers take regular testing one in every 2 weeks. The ministry carries out monitoring of the epidemiological situation.
