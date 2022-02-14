Kazakhstan ranks among top wheat exporters to Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14

Georgia’s imports of wheat and meslin from Kazakhstan from January through November 2021 amounted to $569,020, Trend reports via the National Statistics Office (Geostat).

Meanwhile, the volume of imported wheat and meslin from Kazakhstan over the reporting period of 2021 totaled 2,000 tons.

According to Geostat, Georgia did not import wheat and meslin from Kazakhstan over the reporting period of 2020.

Thus, Kazakhstan ranks third among top exporters of wheat and meslin to Georgia over the reporting period of 2021, following after Russia ($82.9 million) and the US ($4.6 million).

Georgia’s total imports of wheat and meslin from January through November 2021 amounted to about 352,500 tons worth $88.7 million, which is a decrease of 9.1 percent, compared to $97.6 million over the same period of 2020 (448,500 tons).

