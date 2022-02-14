Medicine from Turkey to Georgia coming - PM Garibashvili says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 14

Medicines imported from Turkey will appear in Georgia’s pharmacies within few weeks, the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili said at the government meeting, Trend reports via the press service of Georgian Government Administration.

Georgian Government has already signed a relevant decree related to the country's initiative, allowing Turkey to significantly expand its presence on the country's pharmaceutical market.

“Pharmaceutical importing companies already actively work to import high-quality, cheap medicines from Turkey to Georgia,” the PM said.

According the PM, the electronic prescription system will be introduced in the country from March 2022, which will allow the regulatory authority to obtain accurate information about which medicine was prescribed and by whom. Regulation of this system will give Georgia’s citizens the opportunity to choose and respond to unfair marketing facts that significantly increase expenses.

Garibashvili also noted that the time for obtaining a license to import medicines has been reduced from 45 to 7 days.

“Georgian government intends to allow as much importers, so the competition on the market appears, which, in turn, should have a positive impact on prices regulation,” Garibashvili said.

