GD backs candidates for Head of CEC, Personal Data, Special Investigation Offices

The ruling Georgian Dream (GD) party will anew back Giorgi Kalandarishvili as the candidate for the head of Central Election Commission (CEC) and Karlo Katsitadze as the candidate for the Head of the Special Investigation Service, MP Mamuka Mdinaradze said after the sitting of the parliamentary majority, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

The parliament will also support Lela Janashvili tomorrow, the candidate running for the Head of the Personal Data Protection Service, Mdinaradze noted.

GD MP added that the majority also decided to greenlight the termination of three opposition MPs, Shalva Natelashvili from Labour Party, Elene Khoshtaria from Droa Movement and Badri Japaridze, the Lelo leader.