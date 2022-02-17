Georgian Parliament approves regulations for medicine importers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 17

Georgian Parliament has adopted a bill on a unified approach for importers, manufacturers, and wholesalers of pharmaceutical products, Trend reports via the press service of the Parliament.

According to the bill, those involved with the production or trade of pharmaceuticals will be obliged to meet the GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) standard requirements.

“This will facilitate fair competition in the pharmaceutical market and the establishment of quality standards,” the Parliament said.

The law gives the Government of Georgia the authority to determine the mandatory step and conditions for the submission of a GMP standard document.

“The change in the current law is due to the fact that the law has already entered into force on the requirement of GMP-standard for locally produced medicines and it is important that local manufacturers and importers are on equal terms,” the statement said.

