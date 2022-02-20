Georgian PM, GLOBSEC analytical company president discuss cooperation

Prospects and opportunities of cooperation between the Georgian government and GLOBSEC, a Bratislava-based analytical organization, were reviewed at a meeting between the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili and Robert Vass, the founder and president of the company at the ongoing Munich Security Conference today, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Garibashvili stressed Georgia’s close political relations with Slovakia and noted the significance of his government’s cooperation with research and analytical organizations and business representatives.

The PM noted the government’s active cooperation with GLOBSEC and reaffirmed his readiness to further deepen relations with the company and with Slovakia based on common European values, the administration of the government said.

The Georgian government welcomed the continuation of the partnership with GLOBSEC within the framework of conferences including "Georgia's European Way" and "NATO-Georgia Public Diplomacy Forum", the PM told the president of the organisation.

During the meeting, the sides also talked about Georgia's European and Euro-Atlantic integration process and the progress achieved by the country in the field.