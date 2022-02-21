Saakashvili goes on another hunger strike

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21

Georgia’s ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili has announced at his trial today that he is going on another hunger strike, Trend reports via Georgian media.

“My demand is an adequate provision of health protection, as required by the consultation of the Public Defender,” Saakashvili said in the courtroom.

Meanwhile, Saakashvili declared a hunger strike on the day of his arrest, which led to the deterioration of his health condition and stopped it 50 days later, immediately after being transferred from the prison clinic to the Gori military hospital on November 20.

Georgian government accused Saakashvili of illegal crossing of the Georgian border and several criminal offenses such as the violent dispersal of anti-government mass protests in 2007, raiding of Imedi TV channel by riot police, illegal take-over of the property, and other crimes, which led to his arrest in Tbilisi on October 1.

