Georgia refuses joining economic sanctions imposed on Russia - PM
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25
By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:
Georgia will not join the economic sanctions imposed on Russia, Georgia’s Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said, Trend reports via Georgian media.
As Garibashvili told journalists, the decision was made taking into account the national interests of Georgia.
“During these years, among other issues, we have managed to de-escalate our tense relations with Russia, which was in line with Georgia’s national interests, and I will not make any decisions against them,” the PM said.
