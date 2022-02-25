Russia’s VTB Bank stops foreign currency transactions in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

The National Bank of Georgia (NBG) restricted foreign currency transactions by the VTB Bank Georgia, due to the financial sanctions imposed by the US, the EU, the UK, and other countries on Russia’s VTB Bank Group, Trend reports via the NBG.

“Our task is to protect the interests of the bank depositors, the citizens of Georgia, and to take care of the stability of the country's financial system, taking into account the fulfillment of the conditions of sanctions,” the NBG’s statement said.

The NBG is intensively monitoring the events and is ready, if necessary, to protect the interests of the bank's depositors by using international standards and instruments provided by law, the statement said.

Earlier, the NBG announced that VTB Bank Georgia is solvent, depositors' interests are protected, and if additional liquidity is needed, they are ready to provide the bank with appropriate financial resources.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @mariiiakhm