VTB Bank Georgia prepared for financial sanctions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

VTB Bank Georgia, together with the National Bank of Georgia, has developed an action plan towards the imposed financial actions, Trend reports via the press service of the Bank.

VTB Bank Georgia would like to emphasize that the imposed sanctions do not provide for the suspension of the Bank. Any client of the bank will have the opportunity, if desired, to transfer their funds to another bank or withdraw cash or make payments, the statement said.

“Also, deposits will usually accrue interest on the terms and amounts stipulated in the relevant agreements. In this way, no consumer will be affected, regardless of which banking product he uses,” VTB Bank Georgia said.

Meanwhile, the NBG restricted foreign currency transactions by the VTB Bank Georgia, due to the financial sanctions imposed by the US, the EU, the UK, and other countries on Russia’s VTB Bank Group.

