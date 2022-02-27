Georgian PM discusses situation in Ukraine with EU Commissioner Varhelyi
Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said he had a “good and productive conversation” with European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, OliverVarhelyi, on Sunday, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.
PM wrote on Twitter that the sides “touched upon the situation in Ukraine and our region and the prospects for Georgia’s European integration.”
