Over 125,000 Georgian citizens bought GEL19 million worth of Turkey-imported medicines in two months, showing a GEL 43 million plunge following the opening up to the Turkish pharmaceutical market, the Health Ministry announced on Thursday, Trend reports citing 1TV.

Deputy Health Minister Ilia Ghudushauri said dug prices dwindled by 60-80 per cent, pledging “the number of imported medicines is growing daily and more citizens will benefit from it.”