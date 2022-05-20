Georgian FM meets North Macedonian, Austrian counterparts

Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili met his counterpart from North Macedonia, Bujar Osmani, within the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, Trend reports with reference to 1tv.ge.

The two ministers welcomed the positive dynamics of bilateral meetings and visits that deepened cooperation in various spheres.

Georgian and North Macedonian FMs exchanged information on the European and Euro-Atlantic aspiration process and agreed to coordinate closely toward the common European integration goal.

Georgian FM Darchiashvili also met his Austrian colleague Alexander Schallenberg. The parties underlined fruitful cooperation in bilateral and international formats and Austria’s political and practical support of reforms.

Ilia Darchiashvili praised Alexander Schallenberg for Austria’s involvement in the EUMM activities.