Business associations and int'l financial institutions ready to engage in Georgia’s EU integration process

Georgia’s EU membership bid and the Investors Council’s engagement in implemented and ongoing reforms down this path were the key topics of today’s regular meeting of the Investors Council chaired by Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

According to the Government Administration, the Investors Council’s members expressed commitment to continuing active support for each step or reform to promote Georgia’s alignment with the EU, granting the country an EU candidate status and the successful implementation of the Association Agreement.

The meeting saw welcoming speeches delivered by the UK Ambassador to Georgia, Mark Clayton, and the EBRD Regional Director for the Caucasus, Catarina Bjorlin Hansen.

The meeting also discussed other pressing issues, such as the importance of fostering the development of renewable energy sources in the country and the introduction of new approaches in this process.

“The members of the Investors Council, business associations and international financial instructions have expressed support for Georgia’s European integration and committed to engaging actively in the process,” said Secretary of the Investors Council, Giorgi Cherkezishvili.

The EBRD Regional Director for the Caucasus emphasized Georgia’s positive economic dynamics.

“The main one on the agenda today was how the Investors Council can support Georgia’s path toward the European Union. And there is a lot of work for Georgia to do, and the Investors Council has a lot of expertise, and we will be very happy to support in any way we can. The growth rates in Georgia right now are remarkable. It is interesting to see the number of companies is interested in establishing here, and the number of domestic companies who are considering whether to expand their businesses or not. It is a general pattern throughout the economy right now, and we are very pleased to see it,” Catarina Bjorlin Hansen said.

According to the UK Ambassador, a very beneficial discussion was held at the Council meeting.

“It is crucial that the business community of Georgia has the opportunity to discuss issues of concern directly with the Government. This meeting is just the tip of the iceberg, and there is a huge amount of work that goes on between the forum’s meetings. It is all aimed at supporting Georgia’s continued growth, further prosperity, and progress toward Euro-Atlantic integration,” Mark Clayton emphasized.