Georgia-UK relationships are stronger, deeper and broader than before, ambassador says

British Ambassador to Georgia, Mark Clayton, thanked the invited guests for attending the solemn event held at the British Embassy on the special occasion of the 70th Platinum jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, Trend reports citing 1tv.

The Ambassador remarked that celebrating Her Majesty’s jubilee was indeed a special occasion, especially this year which also marks the 30th anniversary of the Georgia-UK diplomatic relations establishment.

“I am really honest when I say that over that time our relationships have gone to strength to strength and are stronger, deeper and broader than before. The partnership in defense and security is very strong whether it is on NATO lines or is the UK, we are working very closely with the Georgian allies and allies and I think it is very important that this relationship is shifting and developing and adapting in response to the threat.

We are working on traditional defense but also with emerging issues: cybersecurity and disinformation, Georgia’s institutions across the board from the parliament to the full range of Georgian political parties, civil service and beyond, supporting Georgia’s integration into Euro-Atlantic structures, and finally, on the economy and education, whether it is British businesses operating and investing in Georgia or whether it is what the British Council is doing, investing and supporting English language education, the UK is investing in Georgia’s future and that is something I am really proud of,” the Ambassador said.

The British Embassy in Georgia hosted the solemn event dedicated to the 70th Platinum jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, representatives of the executive and legislative authorities, civic sector, Diplomatic Corps and international organizations attended the event.