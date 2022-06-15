Georgia confirms first case of monkeypox virus

Georgian health authorities confirmed the first case of the monkeypox virus in the country earlier today, with the National Centre for Disease Control making the confirmation, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

The health body said a “mild form” of the viral disease had been confirmed for the patient in question, with the individual discharged from the hospital shortly following treatment.

It additionally noted the patient’s history of travel to Europe, adding their contacts had also been monitored with no clinical signs detected in any of the cases.

The NCDC said it would continue to investigate suspicious cases if necessary.

Monkeypox is a viral zoonotic disease, which means it can spread from animals to humans and among people as well, the World Health Organisation has said.

Symptoms of the disease include fever, intense headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, swollen lymph nodes and a skin rash or lesions, lasting between two to four weeks and going away without treatment.