Georgian Parliament Speaker, Head of Council of Europe in Georgia discuss EU conditions candidate status

The European Union’s conditions for granting the membership candidate status to Georgia and the country's plans for implementing them were discussed on Thursday in a meeting between Shalva Papuashvili, the Speaker of the Georgian Parliament, and Natalia Voutova, the Head of the Council of Europe Office in Georgia, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

The officials also discussed the opportunities of the involvement of the CoE in the process of Georgia’s European integration and agreed to cooperate in implementation of the recommendations.

Voutova expressed her willingness to engage in the reforms and find “appropriate support” by the CoE, the press office of the Georgian Parliament said.