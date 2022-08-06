Georgian Foreign Ministry condemns attack on Azerbaijani embassy in London

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 6. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia has condemned the attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in the UK on August 4, Trend reports on Saturday.

According to the press service of the Georgian Foreign Ministry, Foreign Minister Ilya Darchiashvili called his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov and stated that Georgia condemns the incident and fully supports Azerbaijan.

It should be noted that on August 4, a radical religious group attacked the embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.