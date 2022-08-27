Georgian electricity export revenue up 337% in Jan-July

Georgia received $64.78 million from exporting electricity between January-July, a 337 percent increase year-on-year, data published by the State Electricity System shows, Trend reports citing Agenda.

The figures show that 93 percent of the exports accounted for Türkiye, with 630,992,000 kWh of electricity exported to the country.

In the reported period, 1 billion 41 million kilowatt-hours of electricity was also exported from Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia to Turkey through Georgia.

This month, 160 million kWh of electricity is planned to be exported, while the annual number is estimated to reach 897.8 million kWh, according to the forecast balance.

The export of electricity started in May, when 269.4 million kWh was exported, while in June the figure reached 351.2 million kWh, and in July - 114.5 million kWh.