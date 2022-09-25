Georgian national football team promoted to UEFA Nations League division B

The Georgian national football team has been promoted to the UEFA Nations League division B and has qualified for the 2024 European Championship playoff after beating North Macedonia 2-0 at Tbilisi’s Dinamo Arena stadium, Trend reports citing Agenda.

In the first half, Bojan Miovski of North Macedonia tried to clear a cross of Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia but instead sent the ball behind his own keeper.

In the second half of the game, Budu Zivzivadze slipped the ball to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who simply steered it home from close range.

Georgian national team leads Group 4 of the UEFA Nations League division C with 13 points.