Georgian, Bosnian FMs discuss deepening bilateral relations, share experience on EU integration path

Georgian foreign minister Ilia Darchiashvili and his Bosnian counterpart Bisera Turković discussed activating and deepening bilateral relations between Georgia and Bosnia and Herzegovina, in “various” fields, including in terms of sharing mutual experiences on the path to EU integration, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

At the meeting, held within the framework of the NATO foreign affairs ministers’ gathering in Bucharest, the FMs stressed that the activation of cooperation between the countries part of the EU enlargement package would be beneficial in “many directions” and discussed the “appropriate” formats for it, with Darchiashvili highlighting the “special importance” of the cooperation with the Western Balkans countries.

The ministers welcomed the participation of the partner countries of the alliance in the NATO ministerial and noted it was “one more demonstration” of the strong support of the alliance for these countries, with the officials “highly appreciating” the close cooperation of the countries with the NATO and highlighting the significance of the decisions made in Madrid Summit.

Darchiashvili also briefed Turković on Georgia’s progress in the implementation of the EU recommendations and the process of European integration in general, as well as on the country’s views toward political and “practical rapprochement” with the EU. The Georgian minister thanked his counterpart for supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia and emphasised the importance of activating “high-level ties” for further strengthening cooperation between the countries.

Within the framework of the ministerial, Darchiashvili also held meetings with his Hungarian and Danish counterparts, Péter Szijjártó and Jeppe Kofod, reviewing Georgia's close partnership with the countries and their support for Georgia's European and Euro-Atlantic integration.