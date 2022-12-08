Georgian PM, APM Terminals representatives discuss Poti Port potential

Georgia’s Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili discussed the potential of the country’s Black Sea Port of Poti and the increased interest in the Trans-Caspian Middle Corridor with officials from APM Terminals, the managing company of the port, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

Igor Van der Essen, APM Terminals Regional Director for Europe and Asia and Julián Fernández, APM Terminals Poti General Director, met the Georgian official, with the discussion emphasising the development of modern infrastructure at the Port as being of “particular importance” in light of the growing cargo flow, the Georgian Government Administration said.

The Administration also said the APM Terminals representatives had expressed willingness for ensuring more investments and modernising the existing infrastructure of the Port, with the meeting also touching on its potential expansion.