Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. South Caucasus
  3. Georgia

Georgian Railway offers passengers to return tickets due to electric voltage problems amid rough weather

Georgia Materials 13 January 2023 09:34 (UTC +04:00)
Georgian Railway offers passengers to return tickets due to electric voltage problems amid rough weather

Follow Trend on

The Georgian Railway offers passengers to return their tickets due to train delays caused by accidental electric voltage problems amid bad weather conditions in western Georgia, the company announced on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

In its statement, the company said it gave passengers the option of returning their tickets before departure due to its inability to ensure their "smooth transportation".

Heavy snowfall and strong winds have caused disruptions across Georgia with road access restricted and residential locations left without power following successive days of adverse weather conditions.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more