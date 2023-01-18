Georgian PM, Swiss President discuss close cooperation, friendly relations

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and Swiss President Alain Berset discussed the close cooperation and friendly relations between the two countries both in bilateral and multilateral formats, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

The importance of Switzerland’s “long-term contribution” to the development of “various” directions of Georgia’s “ambitious” reform agenda was highlighted in the meeting hosted at the ongoing World Economic Forum in Davos, with the sides expressing readiness for further deepening of bilateral trade and economic cooperation between the countries, the Government Administration said.

Garibashvili hailed the fact that several Swiss companies have been “successfully operating” in Georgia for “many years” and stressed the importance of making trade and investment cooperation between the countries “even more attractive” for Swiss entrepreneurs.