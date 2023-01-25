Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Maritime Transport Agency rejects Sochi Port Administration’s statement on sea transport negotiations between Georgia, Russia

Georgia Materials 25 January 2023
The Georgian Maritime Transport Agency on Tuesday rejected the statement of Yury Vladimirov, the General Director of the Sochi seaport, on alleged negotiations regarding the commencement of maritime transportation of passengers between Georgia and Russia, adding there has been no sea transport between the countries, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

The Russian side has not applied to Georgia on the matter and therefore, it is unknown to the Agency what the Sochi Port Administration meant, the state body said.

