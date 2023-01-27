Georgia to introduce one-stop border crossings principle with Azerbaijan, Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. It is necessary to introduce the principle of one-stop border crossings between Georgia's partner countries - Azerbaijan and Türkiye, said Georgia's Finance Minister Lasha Khutsishvili, Trend reports via the Georgian media.

"There is a full political readiness among the countries to implement joint customs administration mechanisms. I am sure that in this direction, the Caucasus is a region with huge potential, where it is possible to create the best joint border control points or principles of joint border management," said Khutsishvili to reporters.

According to the minister, afterward, the principle can be implemented in other countries.

"The principle of one-stop border crossings is introduced at all road checkpoints in Georgia, but it is obvious that for the global supply chain, not only modernized formalities in a particular country are important, but also the throughput, flexibility, and predestination of the whole Middle Corridor," he said.

As the minister said, Georgian customs is already exchanging preliminary electronic data not only with the countries listed above but also with Ukraine and Uzbekistan.

Thus, according to him, the task of making more efficient use of data received from customs administrations of other countries is on the agenda, both in terms of risk management and service improvement.