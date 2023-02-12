Georgian Ambassador to Türkiye arrives at earthquake zone

Georgian Ambassador to Türkiye, Giorgi Janjgava, along with the Embassy representatives, on Sunday, arrived at the southeastern Turkish city of Adiyaman hit by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake on 6 February, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

According to the Georgian Foreign Ministry, the diplomats will deliver humanitarian aid to earthquake victims and hold meetings with local authorities, as well as Georgian citizens in a bid to identify their needs.

They will also meet the Georgian rescuers, who had been already engaged in search and rescue operations and assist in evacuating Georgian citizens from the earthquake-hit areas to Türkiye’s capital city of Ankara.

The fifth Georgian citizen died in Türkiye after a deadly earthquake jolted southern Türkiye and northern Syria on 6 February, the Georgian Foreign Ministry (MFA) told GPB First Channel on Sunday.

As of now, the Türkiye-Syria earthquake death toll topped 24,000, with many trapped under the rubble.