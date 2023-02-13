Exports of goods from Georgia rise by 38% in January

Georgian exports totaled $459 mln in January 2023, which is 38.5% more than the same figure in 2022, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"Georgia's foreign trade turnover in goods was $1.461 bln in January 2023, 29.1% more than in the previous year. As a result, exports climbed by 38.5% to $459 mln, while imports increased by 25.2% to $1.002 bln," the report said.

According to the statement, the negative trade balance in January amounted to $543.9 mln, which is 37.2% of the foreign trade turnover.