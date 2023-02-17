Heavy snowfall leads to train delays in Georgia’s west

Train services to destinations in Georgia’s west are experiencing delays due to heavy snowfall and adverse weather, Georgian Railway announced on Friday, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

The company said the services operated in principal directions were subject to delays, and added “minor” setbacks were originating from causes “independent” of GR. It offered passengers full refunds to tickets on the affected services.

Earlier on Thursday, it said snowfall had damaged the contact network on the Beglevi-Chiatura crossing in the west, with the incident leading to temporary suspension of the Kutaisi-Sachkhere-Kutaisi service.

Heavy snowfall and wind on Thursday have caused disruptions across the country, with traffic restricted on several road sections.

Svetlana Nioradze, the head of the Weather Monitoring and Forecasting Centre of the Ministry of Environmental Protection, on Friday told InterPressNews snowstorm and low temperatures were expected to hit some regions of the country on Saturday.

She added temperatures would “rise slightly” on Sunday, but the unstable weather would last until the end of the month.