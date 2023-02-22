Finance Minister, IMF discuss Georgia’s progress in finance sector

Georgia’s progress in debt management, operating an office for large taxpayers and facilitating risk analysis and tax audit was discussed between the country’s Finance Minister Lasha Khutsishvili and Enrico Aavi, the head of the Technical Assistance project of the International Monetary Fund, the Ministry said on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

Within the visit, which involved working meetings between February 8-21, it was noted the progress achieved by Georgian authorities “in all areas” of the IMF support was “visible”.

Participants also identified existing weaknesses and challenges requiring further attention, the state body also said.

The IMF representatives expressed their willingness to make “additional efforts” to help improve and simplify processes in priority areas of the country’s Revenue Service. In turn, Khutsishvili thanked Aavi for the institution’s support and emphasised the necessity of continuing the Technical Assistance programme.