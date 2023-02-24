United Airports of Georgia, Air Serbia discuss cooperation prospects, direct flights

Irakli Karkashadze, the Director of the United Airports of Georgia, met representatives of Air Serbia to discuss prospects of the airline launching operations at Tbilisi International Airport with direct flights connecting the two countries, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

In his meeting within the CONNECT Route Development Forum in Tangier, Morocco, Karkashadze said direct air connection between Tbilisi and Belgrade would be “important” for developing economic and cultural ties along with enhancing tourist flows, adding the airports authority was “making every effort” for the outcome.

He pointed out Serbia as an “interesting” market for the Georgian airline sector, and highlighted the 87 percent increase in the number of tourists visiting Georgia from Serbia in 2022 compared to the previous year, with the corresponding passenger flow number marking a 107 percent rise.

Within the Forum, which is running in the Moroccan city between Wednesday and Friday, the Georgian delegation had the opportunity to hold meetings with Pegasus and Turkish Airlines, as well as Saudia and other “strategic partners”.

The three-day Forum will also involve the presentation of promotional video materials about Georgia by the domestic airports authority.

About 600 delegates of 75 airlines and 280 airports from 60 countries are involved in the 19th edition of the annual event.