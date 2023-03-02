Georgia ranks 53rd of 167 in Prosperity Index by London-based think-tank

Georgia has been ranked 53rd out of 167 countries on the 2023 Prosperity Index by the Legatum Institute, a London-based think-tank, with the cumulative ranking reflecting assessments of the country’s performance in a range of areas, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

The Index assesses political, social, economic and environmental standings of the countries, the Georgian Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday while sharing the list.

The breakdown of Georgia’s sectoral rankings showed the country being listed in the following positions:

Safety and security - 82nd

Personal freedom - 59th

Governance - 53rd

Social capital -104th

Investment environment - 47th

Enterprise conditions - 58th

Market access and infrastructure - 55th

Economic quality - 78th

Living conditions - 78th

Health - 90th

Education - 49th

Natural environment - 128th

Georgia finds itself listed behind Serbia and ahead of China in the ranking. The Georgian state body also said the country had moved up the rankings by 11 places between 2013-2023.

The Index has ranked Denmark as the most prosperous country, followed by Sweden and Norway.