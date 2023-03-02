$49,913 to be spent on disaster recovery in Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti region

Infrastructure damaged by heavy precipitation and floods in the north-western Georgia’s Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti region in January will be repaired in an effort involving a budget of ₾130,000 ($49,913), the office of the regional State Representative said on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to Globes.

The body said the efforts in Tsalenjikha municipality would include repairs to a collapsed section of a regional road and a homestead of three families in the village of Medani, in addition to buildings in the village of Sachino.

Snowfall, strong rain and winds caused disruptions across Georgia in mid-January, with road access restricted and residential locations left without power following successive days of adverse weather conditions.

The state body said the natural disasters in the municipality had caused a loss of ₾2.28 million ($875,014).