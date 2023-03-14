New 72-room ibis hotel to open at Tbilisi International Airport in 2024

Accor, a French multinational hospitality company, signed a cooperation agreement with Fujin Silk Properties, a company based in Georgia, to open a new 72-room hotel, under the world-famous ibis brand, in “one of the most important hubs” of Georgia - Tbilisi International Airport in 2024, Alexis Delaroff, the Chief Operating Officer of Accor New East Europe announced on Monday, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

Delaroff said the opening of the hotel at the airport, which welcomes more than three million people annually, would be a “real find” for tourists and guests of Tbilisi, as well as for business travellers and transit passengers, with the hotel offering “convenient mobile check-in and affordable prices”.

We have a long-term vision to create a brand-new travel and entertainment hub at Tbilisi International Airport. The 1st ibis airport hotel is the very 1st step towards a lot bigger & bolder plans. Following project phases at Tbilisi International Airport include over 30.000sqm developments to bring the old glory to the Silk Road route”, the Chief Executive Officer of Fujin Silk Properties said.

He expressed gratitude towards the Georgian Government for their “continuous support and appreciation” of foreign investments, adding “we could not have done it without them”.

A French award-winning architect, Clement Blanchet, who will be involved in the project, emphasised it would be a "first step" toward the "urban mutation" of the Tbilisi Airport area, marking its "future development".

The new ibis will be located in a “convenient location” allowing guests to easily reach the centre of the capital. The hotel will be offering rooms designed in accordance with the “global modern design concept” of ibis brand – Plaza, as well as modern business centre, and a wine shop showcasing selected collections from “well-renowned producers”, as a tribute to Georgian wine-making traditions and heritage, dating back 8000 years.