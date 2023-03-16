Enterprise Georgia launches $11,607 grant programme for business ideas

Enterprise Georgia, an export promotion agency of the country, is inviting micro and small-sized entrepreneurs in Georgia to submit their new business ideas for a state grant with a maximum amount of ₾30,000 ($11,607), Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

The Agency said on Thursday “all adult entrepreneurs” were eligible to submit their projects to the Micro and Small Business Support Programme between April 3-27.

The only parties ineligible for the grant are the beneficiaries who won the grant in 2020 and those already funded more than once between 2015-2018, it added.

The participation fee for winners of the programme has been set to at least 20 percent of the grant, with the contribution from winning beneficiaries designated to be at least 50 percent. For projects designed for highland settlements, the former figure is 10 percent, and the latter 25 percent.

The Agency said new business ideas from young applicants, female entrepreneurs, internally displaced persons and socially vulnerable persons would be the focus of this year’s grant programme.