Georgian Railway launches freight services to Central Asia for car manufacturers

Georgian Railway on Thursday announced it was launching freight services offering car manufacturers to transport their products to Central Asian states, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

The company said manufacturers like Toyota, BMW and Audi would be able to deliver their vehicles via Georgia and Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and other countries in the region using the rail service.

Until now, car manufacturers have been using [road] cargo to deliver their cars to Central Asia. As a result of the ongoing talks, rail freight of cars may [also] become regular”, it said.

The first shipment in the initiative was received at the country’s Black Sea port city of Poti and inspected by car manufacturers before its delivery.